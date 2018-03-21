Corps member attacked by robbers in Bayelsa responding to treatment-NYSC

Loto Omolayo, the Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps in Bayelsa, on Wednesday said the corps member whose hand was allegedly cut off by armed robbers in the state was responding to treatment.

Omolayo disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria after her visit to the victim at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobri, Yenagoa.

NAN recalls that the corps member, Luntis Julius, was attacked on Sunday by robbers suspected to be cultists in a Corpers’ Lodge at Angalabiri Community in Sagbama Local Government area of the state.

She said: “I visited the corps member in the hospital for first hand assessment of his condition; he was severely injured, but to the glory of God, he is responding to treatment, though, the hand was not really cut off.

“The doctor had carried out operation on the affected hand and he is getting better. I thanked the community and the Police for the swift arrest of the suspects.”

Meanwhile, the Spokesman for the Bayelsa Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, said the police had arrested three suspected cultists involved in the attack.

Butswat said: “The arrested suspects are: one Mosan Youdougha, 22, Godswill Vincent, 21, and a 19-year-old Prince Ikerewu from Ofoni Community of the state who was arrested through the assistance of the youths from the village.

“At about 12.00 p.m. on Monday, the Police, with the help of youths of Angalabiri Community, arrested two persons involved in the attack and robbery of some persons at the corpers’ lodge in the area, while another one was arrested later.”