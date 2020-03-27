Coronavirus: Taskforce chases traders out of Edo markets

Shops around Oredo Local Council in Edo State were on Friday locked as taskforce chased out traders who were not selling essential commodities from all the markets in the locality.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who visited Oba Market, New Benin Market and Agbado Market, among others, observed that only traders selling foodstuffs and vegetables were allowed to display their wares.

Elizabeth Okoro, a fish seller at Oba market, told NAN that traders were chased out in the morning, since they refused to comply with government’s guidelines.

OKoro said: “As you can see, most of the shops have been locked up.

“Only those selling consumables like food stuff are allowed to sell in the market.”

NAN reports that at the ever-busy New-Benin Market, traders were few, while many of the shops were under lock and key.

At Benin Market, Emeka Urji, a dealer in lace materials, expressed regret for coming to the market.

Urji said: “I know Coronavirus is real but I have family members who depend on me.

“If I do not sell, how will I feed them?

“That is why I am here, even though we are not allowed to open shop today.

“It is obvious that I made a mistake, thinking that the ‘stay at home’ order by government would not affect me.”

Also, Grace Edosa, who came to Agbado Market to repair her gas cooker, said nobody was available to do the repair.

Earlier, the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, had advised residents to observe total compliance with the “lock-up” order in markets in the state.

Shaibu urged security agencies to ensure full compliance with the directive in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

NAN also observed that while some commercial vehicles in the metropolis obeyed the sitting arrangement guidelines, others disregarded the government’s directive.

NAN.