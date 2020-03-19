Coronavirus: FG orders closure of tertiary institutions, secondary, primary schools

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The order was handed down by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Sonny Echono, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the Federal Government also ordered shut down of all 104 Unity Schools in the country.

They were all given a deadline of March 26, 2020 to comply.

Adamu asked all the Principals of Unity Colleges to fast track the ongoing second term examinations and in the interim provide sanitisers and other necessary safeguards while the students are in school.