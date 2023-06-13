Cook-a-thon: Guinness World Records announces Hilda Baci new record holder

The Guinness World Records has announced Hilda Baci the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual.

The new world record holder was announced by the Guinness World Record on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

It said: “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

However, the GWR deducted seven hours from the number of hours Baci accumulated in cooking.

She was thus credited with 93 hours and 11 minutes by the GWR.

This was because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks.

Baci, who owns a restaurant in Lagos State, cooked for 100 hours over a period of four days.

The 26-year-old Nigerian, who is from the South South part of the country, cooked from May 11 to 15, 2023.