Conte asks Costa to leave Chelsea

Diego-Costa-e1473613714497.jpg
The centre-forward was strongly linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window after reports of a falling-out with Chelsea staff, and it now appears that Costa will be leaving London this summer

Diego Costa has revealed that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told him to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.
Costa, 28, scored 20 times in Chelsea’s 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Spain international is said to have had a strained relationship with Conte in the second half of the season.
The centre-forward was strongly linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window after reports of a falling-out with Chelsea staff, and it now appears that Costa will be leaving London this summer.
The former Atletico Madrid attacker, who is currently on international duty, claimed that he received the news via a text message from Conte, who is said to be closing on the capture of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.
“I’m a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there. Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that’s it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season,” Costa told reporters.
“It’s a shame, I’ve already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide. But it is clear that the coach does not count on me and does not want me there. You have to find a team.”
Costa has scored 58 times in 120 games for Chelsea, landing two Premier League titles in the process.


