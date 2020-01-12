Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday drew 1-1 with visiting Nouadhibuo Football Club of Mauritania in a 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup Group Phase Match Day 4 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nouadhibuo FC took the lead in the match’s 22nd minute from a free-kick well drilled into the net by Yassin Elwely.

Rangers returned from the break looking livelier, and were rewarded with a penalty kick which was converted by Ibrahim Olawoyin in the 67th minute.

The two teams fought spiritedly to win the match but their defenders and goalkeepers stood still in warding off several offensives.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ coach Salisu Yusuf said the two teams played good football.

“We had the chances to score but we could not convert our chances.

“Rangers could have won the match in the second half, as we fought back to equalise and win.

“Now we are going to move on from this result to do well in our next matches,” Yusuf said.

On his part, Nouadhibuo FC’s coach, Mauril Njoya, said the match’s centre referee denied them victory over Rangers.

“We were already cruising home with victory but the referee seemed to have vowed that we must not get away with the three points.

“No doubt, Rangers played well. But we also did.

“However, the game was not allowed to flow as the referee favoured the home team.

“Had it been that we won this match, we would have had to go to Egypt to fight Al Masry FC and then use our home advantage to beat Pyramaid FC at home and seal qualification to the next stage.

“But that is football and I say congratulations to the home team for their fighting spirit and making the game a continental battle.”

NAN reports that Rangers occupy fourth position in the group with two points, same as their guests who occupy the bottom place with inferior goal difference.