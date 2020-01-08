The North-East Development Commission has promised to complement the Federal Government’s efforts in rebuilding Yobe.

Dr. Ali Abbas, NEDC Focal Person and Coordinator in the state gave the assurance on Wednesday at a session with Desk Officers of various Ministries, Department and Agencies in Damaturu.

Abbas said the commission would complement government efforts in peace building, stabilisation and social cohesion and livelihood support.

He said the other areas are peace groups formation, grievances redress mechanism, reconciliation, deradicalisation, education, health and transportation.

Abbas noted that before the Boko Haram insurgency, the North East region had the lowest human development indices compared to other regions in the country.

He said: “The NEDC has the mandate to implement and coordinate humanitarian, peace, security and stability, early recovery and socio-economic development activities in the North East.

“To succeed in its mandate, the commission requires strategic partnerships and synergy with all the stakeholders in the region.’’

He urged all stakeholders, especially desk officers from the various ministries to cooperate with the commission to achieve its mandate.

Abbas described them important drivers of governance in the state.

Dr. Babagana Abba, one of the desk officers described the session as educative, saying participants had been acquainted with the roles of the commission.