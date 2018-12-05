Comedian Trevor Noah damages vocal cord, postpones shows

South African comedian, Trevor Noah, is taking a break from stand-up for the rest of the year after suffering a damage to his vocal cord.

The Agency of Nigeria reports on Wednesday that, the comedian recently released a hilarious new special “Son of Patricia” on Netflix.

Noah also a producer, political commentator, actor, and television host, is known for hosting The Daily Show, an American satirical news program on Comedy Central.

The comedian shared the sad news on his Twitter, Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah, stating that viewers would probably find out by tonight when the “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” airs.

He’s going to be working hard on rehabbing his voice, he shared, saying he’s going to be like The Rock, “but in a voice gym,” as if anything of the sort exists,’’