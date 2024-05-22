Colleagues mourn as Corps member dies six days to marriage introduction

Colleagues of a man undergoing the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme, Esla Adams, are mourning his death.

The serving corps member died in an auto crash six days before his marriage introduction scheduled for May 26, 2024.

Adams’s colleagues undergoing the NYSC scheme and from the university took to Facebook to mourn him.

Comrade Simon Lukeson said: “Bro Esla Adams, I am so speechless hearing about ur demise after all the years in University of Jos, a current serving corps member preparing for your marriage introduction 26th of this month. You are no more. Ahhhh! what a world. We just met in Lafia on Sunday, Monday, and you are no more. Tor! We can’t question God. May your soul find rest in the bossom of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Fula John el-Dominion wrote: “Oh Death! Where is thy sting? Metallurgy Eng. Esla Adams. A graduate of UniJos and Serving Corps member. A serious-minded fellow, full of enthusiasm about his profession, is no more. We shall forever miss you. RIP, Sir.”

Williams Gabriel mourned “Haba, this one hit me so hard. Esla Adams, this is never the plan. I beg, come back, let us do this introduction and marriage.”

Esther James Anvah wrote: “I can’t remember when last I cried this hard. Why so soon, baby? As we fondly call each other. What will happen to the wedding preparation now? I can’t believe I’m typing RIP instead of congratulations. Go well, legend Esla AdamsEsla Adams, you will surely be missed.”

The family of Adams, a graduate of Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Jos, Plateau State, also confirmed his death.

In an announcement on his burial, the family wrote: “We regret to announce the death of Esla Adams, who will be laid to rest on Friday, May 24, 2024.

“The funeral service will be held at the ERCC ‘Bethel Land’ in Akwanga, Nasarawa State’s Angwan Kpandom.

“The candlelight parade will start from Lafia Road to the renowned White House in the Angwan Attah neighbourhood of Akwanga on Thursday, May 23; those expressing sympathy dress in black for the candlelight parade, which will begin at 5:30pm.”