COAS inaugurates Health Centre in Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has inaugurated a Model Health Centre constructed by the Army at Gadan Gayan, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the construction of the centre was facilitated by Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Jallo who is from the area.

The COAS, who was represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, pledged that the Nigerian Army would continue to reciprocate the high level of cooperation and goodwill it enjoys from Nigerian citizens.

Yahaya hailed the contributions of the people of Kaduna state to the Military, just as they “have contributed immensely to the development of not only the Nigerian Army but the nation at large”.

He explained that the Nigerian Army had taken deliberate steps to give back to the society, because of the cooperation it enjoys from them.

“This is very much in line with my vision which is to have `A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria’.

“In pursuance of this vision, I have ensured that we pay very close attention to the non-kinetic aspects of our operations.

“We want to ensure that our senior officers are connected to their communities in order to enhance Civil-Military Cooperation, as well as winning their hearts in supporting our operations.

“This crave for cordial relationship necessitated the construction of this project being inaugurated today,” the COAS said.

Yahaya added that the Army had executed similar Quick Impact Projects in many communities nationwide.

“I believe this project will serve the collective needs of the members of this community and the immediate environs.

“I appeal to the community to see the project as a symbol of friendship between the Nigerian Army and the community; let it foster the desired peace, progress, and indeed bring prosperity to the community as well.”

The COAS informed the community that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies are working assiduously to rid the country of criminal elements.

He assured President Bola Tinubu of the unalloyed loyalty of the Nigerian Army and its unrelenting commitment to the execution of its constitutional mandate in synergy with other security agencies.

Earlier, Jallo explained that he initiated the project to cater for the growing population of the community and curb infant and maternal mortality.

He appreciated the COAS for approving the execution of the project.

In his remarks, the local council Chairman, Malam Jabir Khamis thanked the Army for the intervention and pledged that the council would provide more primary healthcare facilities for the people.

The event was attended by Commanders of Army formations in Kaduna state, and a representative of Emir of Zazzau, among others.

