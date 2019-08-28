Following the Federal Government’s closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for maintenance works, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has undertaken to provide buses with security men to convey travellers from the state to and fro the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State, being the alternative airport.

This development was made known to newsmen by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Ogbonnaya Obasi, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of Wednesday’s State Executive Council Meeting.

According to the Commissioner, the buses would be escorted to and from the airport by armed security men in Hilux vans to guarantee safety of travellers owing to the distance and security challenges in the zone.

Obasi explained that the service was for both government officials and other citizens and residents in the State.

He advised travellers to minimise their journeys pending the perfection of the arrangements in the next two weeks.

The Commissioner also announced Government’s decision to revoke the contract for Ntezi-Agba-Isu Road awarded in December 2018 for slow work pace and incompetence on the part of the company.

He noted that arrangements would be made to re-award the job to a more competent contractor, adding that the company did less than 2km of concrete pavement since the job flag-off in 2018.

Obasi further informed that a decision was taken to extend the already completed 15km Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana Road by additional 5km towards Ekoli-Edda, all in Afikpo South Local Government Area.

The contract would still be awarded to Conrock Nigeria Limited, which handled the first segment.

On the question of possible abuse of the government’s gesture by non-genuine travellers, the Commissioner responded: “I don’t think you need to bother yourselves over that.

“The security agencies know how best to handle that.”