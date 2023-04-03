CLO chief urges Nigerians to emulate Odumakin

A human rights activist, Vincent Ezekwueme, has urged Nigerians, especially the leaders, to emulates the patriotic, selfless and sacrificial life of the late Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who was an Afenifere chieftain and good governance crusader.

Ezekwueme, Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation in Anambra State, made the call on Sunday in Enugu.

This was in commemoration of the second anniversary of Odumakin’s demise.

According to him, Odumakin was very articulate, steadfast, courageous and humanitarian.

The CLO boss said: “His abhorrence and disdain for injustice, oppression and bad governance manifested in the aftermath of the annulled June 12 presidential election won by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Ezekwueme said: “He joined other patriots such as Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Dr. Beko Ransom-Kuti, Arthur Nwankwo, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Dr. Joe Odumakin, Tai Solarin among others and fought doggedly and patriotically against the annulment of the June 12 presidential election and an end to military rule.

“It is on record that as the spokesman of Afenifere he was very vibrant, steadfast, patriotic and alive to his responsibilities.”

The human rights activist noted that although Odumakin died at a period his services were highly needed, “the legacies he left behind should be a source of hope and consolation to his loved ones and emulators”.

Ezekwueme also extolled the sterling qualities of his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, who is also a doyen of human rights activism, for living up to expectations.

He said: “Dr. Joe Odumakin has sustained the ideas and ideologies of the great patriot and agent of positive change, Yinka Odumakin.

“Yinka Odumakin had remained a rare gift to humanity.

“May God give us more of such patriot, statesman and selfless servant leaders.

“Nigerians should emulate his patriotism, love for the country, justice, truth, equity and egalitarian society.”