Clergyman: Married couples can have sex while fasting

A Lagos State-based clergyman, Kingsley Okonkwo, has faulted married couples who say they cannot have sex while fasting.

The clergy man spoke in a trending video he shared online on the topic, which has become a debate among Nigerians.

This followed an order by the Founder of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, that couple should not have sex during the church’s 21 days fasting.

The fast began last Monday.

But speaking in the video, Okonkwo opined that couples can have sex while fasting and that a partner can abstain from sex during a fast only with consent from their partner.

He also opined that abstaining from sex for too long will expose a couple to temptation.

He suggested that a couple can abstain from copulation during a fast for at most seven days.

He averred that having sex during a fast will not irritate God as fasting is for a person’s good and not to please God.