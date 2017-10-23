CIBN grants Skye Bank’s Business School full accreditation status

Skye Business School has been awarded full accreditation status as a full-fledged banking/finance, business and continuous human capital training academy by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

The accreditation, which is in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, is sequel to the conclusion of a rigorous vetting and accreditation process.

The CIBN is the body that regulates practice of bankers in Nigeria.

News of the body’s accreditation was contained in a letter signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Seye Awojobi, and addressed to Skye Bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Tokunbo Abiru.

The letter also indicated that “the graduates of the Academy prior to the accreditation, will be exempted from nine subjects and examined in’10 subjects in the ACIB Examinations”.

The letter further reads: “An approval has also been granted for all graduates of your Academy prior to Accreditation to benefit from the exemptions as they have acquired on-the-job experience and must have attended several top programs after their graduation.”

Commenting on the milestone, Abiru said: “This is a laudable achievement that challenges Skye Bank’s commitment to continuous learning especially in the area of banking and corporate leadership.

“This development will further inspire employees of the bank to pursue certification programs that will propel their respective career aspirations.”

The fully residential Skye Business School runs two campuses in Ilupeju, Lagos State and Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State, both with state-of-the-art facilities and conducive learning environment.

It runs robust programmes, including but not limited to: Skye Graduate Intensive Program (SGIT); Onboarding Program for Experienced Hires; Banking Operations Course; Sales, Marketing and Relationship Management Course; BDM/BSM Leadership Course; Skye Credit Academy; Executive Education; Specialized Programs (Specific to Job functions) and Open Enrollment Programs (External).

The school has graduated over 1,294 from 27 streams of its flagship Skye Business School graduate trainee programme since its inception in 2006.

The objective of the business school is to familiarize participants with Skye Bank; give a firm background to the culture and expectations of the Bank from its staff; equip participants with the knowledge, skills and information needed to deliver excellent service to the Bank’s customers; as well as provide a conducive environment for knowledge transfer, which positively impacts and improves the service delivery of participants.

Skye Bank is Nigeria’s leading retail bank with wide-ranging electronic solutions promoting consumer lifestyle and e-commerce experience for its customers.