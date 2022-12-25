Christmas: Gov. Akeredolu felicitates with residents, Nigeria 

Ondo State’s Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has felicitated with residents of the state and the country at large on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas celebration.

The governor called on Christians across the country to embrace goals and ideals that would promote societal common good for national stability.

Akeredolu’s message is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Richard Olatunde Sunday in Akure, the capital city.

Akeredolu charged the people to imbibe the lessons of the birth and life of Jesus Christ.

“We must reflect deeply on the reason for the season. The birth of Jesus Christ is significant in many ways.

“It teaches love, tolerance and sacrifice. Let us be deliberate in imbibing the lessons in this season.

“Our religion teaches us to extend love and embrace sincerity. As children of God, Let’s us show love and follow the path of Jesus Christ in selfless sacrifice.

“We all have a duty to perform in national development. Our dear country is at the point where we must allow God to guide us and open our eyes to see beyond our space,’’ he said.

The governor also charged Nigerians to understand that only the best was desirable for the nation.

“We must shun religion profiling and embrace quality minds whose track records are alluring to lead our nation. There is need for us all to be dispassionate about the choice of leadership.

“Let us all join hands to pray that God Almighty will continue to strengthen our resolve to do our best to transform our land and the people of this state.

“Christ’s birth was the mingling of divinity with humanity. We must put humanity first.

“In the spirit of the season, let us take time to reflect on the essence of the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago. Let’s love one another and promote the happiness of all.

“We have every reason to thank God for what we are able to achieve in 2022. The year 2023, I’m sure, with our prayers, will usher in peace, progress and prosperity for us all,’’ Akeredolu stressed.