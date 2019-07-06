Chelsea will only accept offers over £6 million for Kenneth Omeruo this summer after Celta Vigo joined Leganes in the race to sign the Nigeria international, Goal report.

The 25-year-old, who hasn’t made a senior Chelsea appearance, joined the Blues back in 2012 and has spent time out on loan at numerous European sides.

Omeruo has enjoyed spells in Holland, Turkey, England and Spain, with his most recent spell coming with La Liga side Leganes.

The defender is currently away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and recently scored a crucial winner against Guinea in the group stages.

Omeruo is open to a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge, however, Celta Vigo or Leganes will have to offer the Blues a fee over £6 million to secure his services.

Talking to the media while on international duty, Omeruo said: “I think now’s the time for me to leave, to find a place, to be my own man. I’m married with a baby now, so I need stability.

“Chelsea have done amazingly for me, and for my family as well, but it’s the time when I need to reach my potential and get where I think I deserve to be.”

Omeruo could well end up being the latest member of the Chelsea “loan army” to leave the club permanently, with fellow defenders Tomas Kalas and Ola Aina both leaving Stamford Bridge for good in recent weeks.