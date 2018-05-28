Channels International Kids Cup talents future Super Eagles players — Director

The Chairman, Technical Committee, Channels International Kids Cup Season 10, Tade Azeez, has described the emerging talents at the just-concluded championship as the future national team players.

Azeez, also the Chairman Nigeria Referee Association, who spoke after the final match of the competition, praised the rare and raw talents displayed by the kids.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the final match played at the Campos Square, Lagos Island, saw LGEA Central Primary School, Kwara, defeat Baptist Primary from Osun 3-1.

The 16 primary school teams’ competition also has Team Ekiti, Emmanuel Anglican Primary School in the third place.

Speaking on the prospects of the kids in football, Azeez noted that he was not in doubt of the ability of the kids playing for the Super Eagles in the future.

He said: “With what we have seen today, I have no doubt that these kids are the future Super Eagles. We only need to monitor them, thank God this tournament is Nigeria Football Federation protected.

“The NFF must have seen raw talents on display here and I hope they have taken note. This type of Programme is what we need for our developmental planning if we truly want to develop football.

“We should ensure that the kids are not out of school so as to have proper monitoring. I must also say that this year’s event is the best ever.

“Although, each year has its own uniqueness, this year’s competition comes with a lot of improvement in technicalities because we also need to send some home for breaking the rules.’’

NAN reports that the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was the special guest at the final match also rewarded the top four finalists with a cash reward of N5 million.

The winner, LGEA Central Primary School received N2 million, Baptist Primary School which took second was given N1.5 million, while Emmanuel Anglican Primary School in third place received N1 million.

One of the high points of the competition was the “Fair Play Award’’ that went to Abogo Larema Military Cantonment Primary School, Biu, Borno.

The kids from the school, according to Azeez, are from the Internally Displaced Camp in Borno, but against all odds made it to the competition.

He said: “The kids from the IDP camp are wonderful, they made it to the competition against all odds and they are happy.

“They are also graceful in defeat, it is quite commendable.’’

NAN also reports that some NFF top guns and former Super Eagles players were on ground at the final match.

They include, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo and Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju were in attendance to cheer the children.

Also, former Coaches of Super Eagles, Samson Siasia and Austin Eguavoen attended.