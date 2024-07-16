Channelisation: Again, Lagos residents cry out over abandoned equipment causing flooding

Residents of Mende in Lagos State have again raised concerns about abandoned dredging equipment, allegedly left by the contractor and the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.



The residents in another save our soul outcry lamented that the challenge has contributed to flooding in the enclave.



They alleged that the equipment, which is not capable of properly dredging the site, has altered the water flow from the Lagoon to the creek and canal, causing debris and mud to block the waterway.



They narrated that presently, the debris and silt which the dredged was brought to clear from the waterway has trapped the dredger and effort to remove must be provided.



They also accuse the contractors of being inexperienced and lacking knowledge about dredging.



“The major cause of flooding in Mende is the inadequacy of the equipment brought to the site, despite the funds allocated to the contractor,” said the residents.

Also Read:

Recall that the residents had previously raised alarms over the abandoned dredging project intended for the channelization of the Ikorodu-Mende ferry route, then calling on the contractor to return to the site.



They alleged that the dredging equipment has been abandoned and that engineers are no longer present on site.



The concerned residents urge Merited Construction Limited, the company awarded the project, to resume work without further delay. “Since December last year, they have not met the public’s expectations,” they alleged.



The residents are worried that if the complacency is due to negligence by the Ministry’s Head of Special Project, Engr. Christopher Sobande who recommended the contractor and the Permanent Secretary, Kehinde Farouk Gbajumo, who endorsed the award allegedly without due process.



The residents had also previously pleaded with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fulfil his electoral promise to provide water transportation facilities and improve channelization projects in the area.



They expressed anticipation that the governor would commence work on the waterways and pledged their support once the project begins.



Additionally, they assured Governor Sanwo-Olu that they would actively publicise the project once work is underway.



Post Views: 0