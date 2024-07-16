Ladigbolu hosts Osun monarch, canvasses protection of traditional institution 

Chairman, Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, Archbishop Emeritus Ayo Ladigbolu, has canvassed the strengthening of the traditional institution to safeguard it from interference and abuse by political office holders.

Ladigbolu, who is also Chairman of Yoruba Unity Forum, stated this while playing host to the newly crowned Owa of Igbajo in Osun State, Oba Ademola Makinde, at his Apewo Villa residence, in Oyo town, on Tuesday.

Delivering his welcome address, Ladigbolu said, “This gathering is monumental as it is coming after the call to glory of the first literate, enlightened, articulate, famous, admirable, courageous, intelligent, and globally-respected African Monarch, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, the Alaafin and King of the Yoruba. The exalted and venerated stool of the Alaafin is vacant at such a time as this when traditional rulership is in great disarray and dire straits. Today, it is facing some of its most harrowing challenges in history.

“Long before now, it used to be banishments and reduction of emoluments. Today it is a case of the tail wagging the dog with politicians downgrading and upgrading traditional rulers. In some odd and ugly cases, there are two kings ruling over one kingdom with no clue as to who is fake and who is genuine. Political power play has taken the rule over traditional rulership. What a trying time when children of the kings who are in power dictate to their fathers instead of learning from their wise and elderly counsels. They are ordered around and still called royal fathers.

Also Read:

“It must be noted that in Yoruba land, paternity and royalty are two institutions created by God and honoured by our tradition and culture. Is it not time to begin to ask ourselves whether these sacred institutions of FATHERHOOD and RULERSHIP still have relevance in today’s Artificial Intelligence age?

“I am well aware that in England and some European countries, Kings and Queens still exist and they still have ruling authorities over their people without noticeable political interference, including accusing kings of “insubordination.”

“These trying times also challenge our Royal Fathers to reflect on the significance of their position and responsibilities, and to carry themselves in ways befitting their exalted position of honour, trust, respect, and public confidence. Whenever kings rule in truth, honesty, justice, fairness and righteousness, the benefits of such reign and rulership will be reaped by the People. No wonder, the Good News Bible says in Proverbs 29:2, “Show me a righteous ruler and I will show you a happy people. Show me a wicked ruler and I will show you a miserable people.”

Speaking further, Ladigbolu, who is also an Oyo prince, said he felt greatly honoured that the monarch recognised his roles as a “prince and elder Yoruba statesman by singling me out for this august visit. Indeed, Forikori Estate has played host to a number of royalties and eminent citizens of this and other countries of the world. It is therefore our great delight to welcome Your Majesty to this Abode of God, where royalty also resides.”

“Oyo remains very significant in the history and culture of the Yoruba Nation not only because of the paramountcy and centrality of the Alaafins and their unique administrative capabilities that held an African Empire together for more than 600 years, but also on account of the power, influence and dominant impact of the Oranyan descendants on the human race.

“I have here within this premises, HISTORY ON MARBLE, presented to me about twenty years ago by the Owa Oye and the Entire People of Imesi Ile, one of the significant Yoruba towns connected with the Kiriji War, which captures the 1886 Peace Treaty and Declaration of Peace and which contains several important dignitaries including the Alaafin as King of the Yoruba, and on whose invitation the British Government intervened to stop the civil war. For me, this was a remarkable point in our history, and your kingdom is the key landmark. Igbajo Iloro (the third settlement of Igbajo) is truly ILU AGABAJO AWON ENIYAN IRAN YORUBA. The City of self-motivated, courageous and determined People. The City that promotes peace and unity.

“One fact of history that we can not change or deny is that Igbajo is both Ijesa and Oyo, or if you like, Oyo/Ijesa. But Igbajo is much more. It is a coming together of all Yoruba groups. Igbajo is the home of all Yoruba races, and very symbolic of the gathering of all Yoruba. Its name remains a clarion call on all persons of Yoruba extraction to GBARAJOPO for the unity, progress, glory and prosperity of our fatherland.

“Our IGBARAJOPO should help us to open our hearts and minds and engage in deep reflections on who we are and what we ought to be in the light of our history. We of the Yoruba Nation should be asking by now such questions as, “Who are the original Yoruba People? Where did they originate from? Are we truly recognized for who we are? Is it possible to trace our real origins?. This is the time to discover our ROOTS and be strong and courageous to affirm it before the whole world. Yes, there will be surprises. There will be doubters, and there will be discouragers. But the TRUTH will always prevail,” Ladigbolu further stated.

Speaking on the inspiration for the visit, spokesperson for the Owa of Igbajo, Gbonjubola Loremikan-Olorunnisola, said the visit to Ladigbolu, which is the first to any individual since Makinde’s coronation was in recognition of his position as the number one lover and promoter of the Yoruba tribe.

Loremikan-Olorunnisola, who worked in a similar position with late “Ooni Okunade Sijuade for 25 years, stated that Ooni Sijuade always spoke glowingly about Archbishop Ladigbolu. The late Ooni loved Baba Ladigbolu so much that he never joked with any matter concerning him. This is one of the reasons we decided to visit him first among those who loved Yoruba dearly.”

Responding to Ladigbolu’s address, the Owa of Igbajo acknowledged the influence of Ladigbolu on his life, describing him as a “living legend and encyclopedia of modern Yoruba history”.

Makinde, who also described Ladigbolu as his father, said he was surprised that a father could honour a son with the level of welcome accorded him and his entourage.

He said he was happy to identify with Oyo and Ladigbolu and also prayed that God will choose the right person as the successor to the Alaafin Stool.

Also speaking on the crisis of kingship succession in Yorubaland, he noted he too had been politically sidelined during contest for the Igbajo throne before God gave him victory and therefore urged Oyo kingmakers to uphold truth and justice, assuring them that God will always vindicate the just.

Some of those who joined Ladigbolu to welcome the monarch and his entourage, include, representatives of the Oyomesi, including, Agbaakin, High Chief Asimiyu Atanda and Iba Samu, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale; Baba Iyaji (Head of Oyo Princes), Chief Mukaila Afonja; and all the newly elevated first class chiefs within Oyo Metropolitan Area.

Others include, representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Oyo, Muslim community and traditional worshippers, Rev. M.O. Taiwo, Alhaji Daud Igiogun (Khadimul Muslim of Oyo) and Chief Morakinyo Fatokun (Aare Isese of Oyo) respectively.

Senator Yunus Akintunde representing Oyo Central Senatorial District and Prince Akeem Adeyemi, House of Representatives member representing Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East and Oyo West federal constituency were also represented.

Some of those who accompanied the monarch include, his wife, Olori Sophia Makinde; Logun of Igbajo, Chief Latilo Adeife; Balogun of Igbajo, Chief Joshua Onifade; Areago of Igbajo, Chief Bukola Alawe; Saba of Igbajo, Chief S.G. Rotimi; Saloro of Igbajo, Chief Taiwo Sunday; Jokoto Awo, Afolayan Kayode; Iyaloja Okin, Chief (Mrs) S.O. Tugbiyele and Baale Ibudo Kiriji, Chief Dayo Folarin.

Several prominent indigenes of Igbajo and Igbajo natives resident in Oyo also graced the occasion.

Post Views: 0