Sanwo-Olu earmarks N5b for construction of NYSC permanent camp in Lagos

Lagos State is set to complete the new Orientation Camp that will adequately accommodate all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the State to undertake the compulsory one-year national service.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the release of N5 billion for the construction of the proposed NYSC Permanent Camp located in Agbowa, Ikorodu Division.

The vote was earmarked to accelerate the development of the site in response to the constraints of space yearly experienced at the current orientation facility in Iyana Ipaja.

A total of 4,277 Corps members were posted to Lagos for the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 orientation, but only 2,822 graduates could be accommodated in the Iyana Ipaja camp. Others were camped in Ogun and Osun.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking at the End of Orientation Parade held on Tuesday for 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps members in Iyana Ipaja, announced the approval of the fund to hasten the construction of the new site. He also pledged continuous funding to the project, promising that the site would be completed before the end of his tenure.

The announcement was welcomed with spontaneous excitement, ending a long wait for the project’s construction.

Also Read:

Besides, the Governor gave automatic employment offers into the State’s civil service to 100 Corps members in Stream 1, who, at the end of their service year, are adjudged to have distinguished themselves in their respective places of primary assignment.

In addition to donating a 32-seater operational bus for camp’s activities, Sanwo-Olu also gave N100,000 cash gift to each of the Corps members passing out from the orientation in the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1.

The Governor said: “The Lagos NYSC truly deserves a befitting permanent site that will be bigger to accommodate everyone posted to our State. For this purpose, I have approved a total of N5 billion, for this year alone, to be used to start the full development of the NYSC permanent site in Agbowa. We will ensure before the end of this administration, the site would have been ready to take thousands of Corps members that will be deployed to Lagos in the future.

“I am impressed by the sense of responsibility and hard work which Corps members in Lagos have shown in the course of their service year. I have adopted this particular batch as my Corps and I will be monitoring your efforts. At the end of your service year, the best 100 Corps members in this batch will get automatic employment into Lagos public service. Additionally, each Corps member here today is to go home with N100,000 as a form of welfare support.”

Sanwo-Olu admonished the Corps members not to let the objectives of the national service be lost on them, noting that the significance of the scheme was to explore the strength of the country’s diversity to foster national unity.

The Governor described Lagos orientation camp as “a microscopic representation” of the country, pointing out that the State remained a melting pot of cultures, languages and traditions where the Corps members would experience a first-hand strength that came with diversity.

Sanwo-Olu advised the youths to show high level of responsibility in dealing with challenging situations they may find themselves in, cautioning them to avoid incendiary narratives propagated through social media.

He said: “As you leave this camp, remember that the road ahead is illuminated with possibilities. You have been equipped with new skills, new perspectives and the determination to create a positive impact. The experiences you have gained over the last three weeks have prepared you to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“You must show high level of discipline and responsibility. Don’t be pushed by things that happen on social media. It is not everything you see on social media that is real. You have been equipped to be discerning and not to follow the trend. I urge you to exemplify the lessons of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork that you have imbibed during your time in the camp.”

Lagos NYSC Coordinator, Yetunde Baderinwa, thanked the Governor for the largesse and his commitment to ensure the new permanent site of the scheme is completed, describing Sanwo-Olu’s visit as “historic moment” that would be remembered in the service.

Baderinwa said the completion of the Agbowa camp would help the State’s NYSC operations return to normal and address logistics shortfall arising from movement of personnel to neighbouring states due to space constraints.

She said the Corps members passing out underwent extensive physical training and mental exercise, including paramilitary drills, martial art, Man O War training, language tests, security lectures and skill acquisition courses among others.

“Through these programmes, the Corps members have acquired some life skills, improved their talents and discovered themselves. As contributors towards the economic stability in Lagos, these Corps members will be deployed to every sector in the State to foster growth and development,” the NYSC coordinator said.

Other highlights of the event included the review of the parade by Governor Sanwo-Olu, who also took salute from the Corps members during slow match and quick match.

Post Views: 0