CDS: Security is everybody’s business, Nigerians should give us information

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has said that security was everybody’s business, urging Nigerians to provide the necessary information that would aid security officials’ operations.

Musa said this on Saturday in Abuja while delivering his address at the 48th Annual National Conference of the Muslim Elders Association of Nigeria.

The Convention had the theme: “Making Living Worthwhile for All: Islamic Solutions to Economic and Security Challenges”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the association was created to promote peace, foster brotherhood, enhance leadership values, education and humanitarian services.

Represented by Major General Shuab Bashir, the CDS further said that collaboration with relevant agencies would aid the quest to address the economic and security challenges in the country.

”Security is everybody’s business; everyone must be involved. It should not be left to the security agencies alone. People must give us useful information,” he said.

While corroborating the position of the CDS, the representative of the Police Commissioner in the FCT, Uba Alkali, said that effective security required the collective efforts of all citizens.

‘Security is everyone’s responsibility. I urge you all to work with the Police to serve humanity,” he said.

