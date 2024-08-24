Trending
News

Breaking: NIA DG resigns

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, on Saturday tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu.

Also Read:

The reason for his resignation is not yet known as at the time of filing this report.

Post Views: 0

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts