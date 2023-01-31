Carpenter allegedly swindles client

A carpenter, Sunday Ani, on Tuesday appeared before a Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his client of N250,000.

The police charged Ani, 35, with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant, who resides at Kugbo 2, Abuja, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that, sometime in September 2022, the carpenter was asked by the customer to make a shelf and a table worth N350,000 for him.

According to Adeyanju, the client deposited N250,000 and the defendant promised to deliver within two days, but failed to do so with the intent to cheat.

He said that during an investigation, the police discovered that the defendant converted the money to his personal use, in contravention of Sections 312, 322 and 308 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Umar Mayana, granted the carpenter bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety who must have a valid means of identification and a verifiable address.

The judge adjourned the case until Feb. 21 for hearing.