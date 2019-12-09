United States of America’s female Rapper together with her teammates have met with Nigeria’s celebrity Pencil Artist, Alesh Akeem.

Cardi B, her team and the Pencil artist met in the early hours of December 8, 2019 at Eko Hotel & Suites and held a private discussion.

Sources confirmed that the discussions that was held with the team was how to move Africa’s creative industry forward, especially in the areas of Art and Craft.

During their meeting, Akeem also gifted the American rapper a Hyper-realistic pencil portrait of herself, which she later posted on her Instagram story.

Akeem’s management, The RedAce Company, told newsmen: “We really can’t say much for now, but we can assure you something big is in the pipeline slated for early year 2020; no one will see it coming”.

Recall that Akeem is famous for creating Pencil Portraits of international celebrities and has been commissioned by the likes of Rio Ferdinand, The Migos, Jidenna, Ciara, T-Pain, J-Cole and Wizkid.