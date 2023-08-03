Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie separate

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years, following “meaningful and difficult conversations”.

The couple said they would remain “a close family with deep love and respect” in an Instagram post.

They were married in Montreal in 2005 and have three children together.

In a statement, Mr Trudeau’s office said that while the couple had signed separation agreement they will still make public appearances.

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the statement said, adding they would be on holiday as a family next week.

The couple have asked for privacy for the “well-being” of their children, Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace 14, and Hadrien, nine.

“We remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” Mr Trudeau, 51, and Ms Gregoire Trudeau, 48, said.

They have been seen together publicly less frequently in recent years, though they attended the coronation of King Charles III together in May and hosted US President Joe Biden in Canada in March.

In a wedding anniversary post on Instagram in May 2022, Ms Gregoire Trudeau wrote about the challenges of long-term relationships, saying “we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between”.

The two began dating in 2003, when Ms Gregoire Trudeau was working as a TV personality. She is also known for her charity work around mental health and eating disorders.

Mr Trudeau was first elected prime minister in 2015.

BBC.