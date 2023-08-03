Sanwo-Olu mourns Medical Doctor thrown to death by faulty lift

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of a medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso.

Sanwo-Olu described her death as shocking and a colossal loss to the health sector in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

Dr. Diaso died on Tuesday at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, Lagos State after an elevator she took developed a mechanical failure.

The elevator crashed from the 10th floor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on his verified social media handles on Wednesday, said he has taken immediate action to initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the ugly incident.

Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with the deceased family, friends and colleagues, particularly the Nigeria Medical Association, Medical Guild, doctors and healthcare professionals in Lagos State.

He said: “I was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a dedicated medical professional whose life was taken due to a mechanical failure within the elevator at the Doctors’ quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

“It is distressing to think that such a promising young doctor had her life cut short in such a devastating manner.

“As a parent myself, I cannot help but feel the pain and sorrow that Dr. Diaso’s loved ones must be experiencing during this difficult time.

“My heart goes out to her parents, family members, friends, and colleagues who are grieving this profound loss.

“To the Nigeria Medical Association, the Medical Guild, and all doctors in Lagos State, I extend my deepest sympathies.

“Losing a fellow healthcare professional is a tremendous loss for the entire medical community.

“In light of this tragedy, I have taken immediate action to initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the mechanical failure.

“It is my sincere commitment that this investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness, leaving no room for any biases or favoritism.

“Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident.

“May Dr. Vwaere Diaso’s soul rest in eternal peace.”