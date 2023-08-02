NSCDC nabs burglar with 99 keys in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said its operatives have arrested a suspected thief who specialises in breaking into people’s shops and stealing goods.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Adams Shehu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said the suspect, aged 49 and resident of Bachirawa quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, was arrested on a suspected case of burglary and criminal trespass.

He explained that the suspect was arrested on July 29 when he allegedly broke into a shop at Zakariyya Plaza, along Abdullahi Maikano way, in Dutse.

“He was arrested when they saw him breaking into the shop of one of their colleagues, an exotic cap seller who later confirmed that his shop was previously broken thrice with caps and cosmetics worth hundreds of thousands naira stolen,” the PRO said.

According to him, upon interrogation, the suspect who is into key duplication business, confessed to the commission of the crime.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of 99 different types of keys, iron rod cutter, plier, wheel spanner, four pieces of padlocks, two iron rod tools, a folding knife, mobile phone, touchlight, ATM card and four sacks meant for packing and concealing stolen items.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect has committed similar crimes in five different locations in both Kano and Jigawa states.

“And since his arrest, scores of shop owners have come to us and lodged complaints about their shops burgled with items worth millions of naira stolen,” the PRO said.

He said that the suspect would be arraigned upon completion of investigation.