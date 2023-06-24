CAN to DSS: Go after terrorists, stop traumatising Nigerians

The Christian Association of Nigeria has reacted to the alarm raised by the Department of State Services on the plot by terrorists to strike worship and recreational centres during the upcoming Eid celebration.

The secret police had raised the alarm in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Thursday.

Reacting, the CAN said it had become conventional for the DSS to raise such an alarm during festive periods.

It said rather than do this, which it noted traumatises the citizens, CAN told the DSS to rather go after the terrorists.

The Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, who spoke on the development, said: “This alert like many in the past has always come when festivities are around the corner.

“We hope and pray it is not diversionary.

“The DSS as a secret agent should go after the terrorists or criminals before they will execute their plans.

“Nigerians are already traumatised and should not be further placed on another trauma.

“Thank God we have a new government and new security chiefs have just been appointed except that of the DSS.

“Nigerians will love to see proactive measures, not reactive statements.

“Everybody, therefore, needs to be on alert so that when you see something say something.”

“After all, security is everybody’s business, everyone should join hands to free our country from all security challenges through strategic action, not propaganda.”