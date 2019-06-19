The Christian Association of Nigeria, Taraba Chapter, on Wednesday condemned the lingering violence in Taraba and other parts of the country, and urged stringent measures to save the nation from descending into anarchy.

Rev. Innocent Solomon, the state CAN Chairman, in a speech at a reception to honour of Rev Caleb Ahima, who was elected National Vice President of CAN on Tuesday in Abuja, appealed to the Police, the Army and other security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the Taraba crisis to justice.

While condemning the burning of places of worship and missionary institutions during the violence, Solomon urged Taraba residents to eschew violence and embrace peace for a peaceful Nigeria.

He said: “No tribe or religion should encourage violence. There must be mutual respect among the residents because no one is superior to the other.

“We want those in leadership positions to use their powers correctly, righteousness and fairly, and ensure that justice, which is the fundamental principle of governance, is adhered to.

“Justice must be served on those who are executing a genocide in Nigeria against ordinary and law abiding citizens, especially in northern Nigeria.”

The CAN Chairman, who sympathised with the victims of the Taraba crisis, also congratulated Rev Samson Ayokunle and Caleb Ahima on their victories at the CAN elections where they emerged as President and Vice President respectively.

In his remarks, Ahima said that Nigeria was passing through difficult times, and urged the Church to pray hard and remain united to save Nigeria from her numerous challenges.

He said that Nigeria could only grow and be strong if justice, fairness and equity prevailed.

He added: “For Nigeria to attain its potential there must be justice and equity for all. We must all be seen and treated as equal stakeholders.”