CACOL hails removal of SGF, NIA boss

An anti-corruption group has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the removal of Babachir Lawal as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ayo Oke as the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

The Chairman of the group, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Adeniran, the development will further boost the anti-corruption fight.

NAN reports that the President had in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday announced the sack of the officials.

It would be recalled that Lawal had been suspended in April over alleged violation of due process in the award of contracts, while Oke was suspended over the discovery of huge sum of foreign and local currencies in a Lagos apartment allegedly owned by the NIA.

Adesina said the sacking of the two officials was based on the recommendations of an investigative panel set up by the Federal Government, headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, with Boss Mustapha named the new SGF.

Adeniran said the removal of the officials would give the right signal that the present administration was serious about its anti-graft fight.

He added that the development would also serve as deterrent to people who think they were too powerful to be caught by the anti-corruption web.

Adeniran said: “We are extremely delighted at the sacking of these two officials as it would send the right signal about the seriousness of the anti-graft fight.

“It will no doubt serve as deterrent to impunity and those who think the anti-graft war will not get to them because of the high positions they occupy.

“We salute Buhari for this courageous step and we urge him to step up the fight against the polluters of the war in his government.”

He urged the government not to stop at sacking the two officials but to further investigate them and subject them to diligent prosecution.

Adeniran also urged the Judiciary to play its part effectively in the matter and ensure that justice was done.

He said: “This case is a big test for the judiciary and we are urging this important arm of government to play its part well to ensure justice is done in handling the cases.

“They should not allow anything to frustrate the cases when they are presented before them. They owe Nigerians that duty.”