CAC to publish Companies owners’ profile henceforth — RG

The Corporate Affairs Commission will henceforth make public profiles of owners of companies.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, disclosed this development at a programme of the commission.

The programme was the International Peer Learning Workshop on the use of Beneficial Ownership Information Register.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event heraldsed the launch of Nigeria’s Open Register of Beneficial Ownership of Companies.

Abubakar said the register, when unveiled, will be open to the public where everyone can view records of shareholders of companies online free of charge.

He said the initiative was aimed at supporting anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria and the world.

He said: “The essence of getting the beneficial ownership information is to support the anti-corruption initiative of the government.

“Companies are the vehicles being used for corruption, illicit financial flow and for terrorism financing.

“When our investigating agencies are doing their investigation, they will be able to track those responsible for some of these illegal activities.”

While emphasising that innocent people do not have anything to worry about the initiative, Abubakar said companies are required to disclose the persons that own the companies from the point of incorporation.

He said: “In the past, the law allows one to incorporate companies using corporate arrangement that makes it impossible to know the ultimate beneficiaries of these companies.

“The concept of separate legal personality has changed.

“They are now required to disclose the natural persons that own these companies from the point of incorporation and when there is any change.

“So, this information is for use by investigation agencies, the media, civil society and the whole essence is to ensure transparency and make this information available.

“If we have information to the contrary as to what is actually disclosed in the register then we can escalate

“The register is supposed to support the anti-corruption initiative of the government and it is a global requirement.”

Also speaking, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, described the initiative as apt in the fight against corruption.

Orji said: “People will like to know who owns what.

“So, because you are aware when you are registering a company you are now ready to provide those information.

“And when you provide those information, it puts you on your toes to obey the laws, observe the business ethics and be transparent and be accountable, especially in payment of taxes and observance of public entity.

“Because we know that the owners of the company are known, if anything goes wrong, it will not be a problem to track them.

“But when you own a company and people don’t know who you are, you can use that office to perpetrate all kinds of crime knowing that you cannot be found.

“When you know that your profile is well documented, then you are most likely to comply with public ethics.”