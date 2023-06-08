Businessman docked over N10m fraud

A 38-year-old businessman, Ikechukwu Anyaeche, Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a client of about N10 million.

Anyaeche who resides in Mushin Area of Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in September / October 2022 at Chemical Market, Ojota, Lagos.

Perezi said the defendant fraudulently obtained N10, 255, 000 from a client, Franca Njoku, under false pretence of supplying her some empty perfume bottles from China, which he failed to do.

“He came to the complainant’s shop at Chemical Market Ojota and presented himself as an importer of empty containers of some products, which she took interest in.

“They discussed the quantity she needed and he gave her price to the tune of $14,000 U.S.D equivalent to N10.3 million, adding that he gave her two separate account numbers to send the money into – a Fidelity bank account and an FCMB account.

“The defendant promised to import the said empty containers latest by December 2022, but rather he absconded and refused to show up or take her calls,” he said.

Perezi said the defendant was later traced and arrested when the complainant reported the case to the police.

The prosecution said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

The trial judge, Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola ordered that the sureties should be verified with an affidavit of means and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 19 for mention.