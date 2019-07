Mipo Odubeko is ready to walk out of Manchester United.

Reports claimed United look set to lose promising 16-year-old striker Odubeko.

The Republic of Ireland U17 international has rejected the offer of a new contract at Old Trafford.

Burnley and Newcastle are understood to be among several clubs keen to take him on, with interest also arriving from the continent.

Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Utrecht, and Genoa in Italy are keen.