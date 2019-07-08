Burnley have reportedly identified Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as a potential replacement for James Tarkowski.

The Clarets are keen to keep the England international at Turf Moor, although talk of a £40 million move elsewhere means that an exit remains a possibility.

According to reports, manager Sean Dyche may decide to use part of that fee in order to complete the signing of Tomori.

Whether it be on a permanent or loan basis, the 21-year-old is well placed to play Premier League football next season after impressing at Derby County in the Championship during the last campaign.

The versatile youngster is unlikely to gain regular action at Stamford Bridge, leaving Frank Lampard with a decision regarding the England Under-21 international’s future.

Tomori still has two years remaining on his contract with the West Londoners.