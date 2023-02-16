Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, others to headline NBA All-Star weekend

The National Basketball Association has announced that three Nigerian superstars: Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy; 2023 Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer, Tems; and rapper and singer Rema, will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

After the performance, the NBA family will honour LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30pm ET (3:30am CAT) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on beIN Sports, Canal+ and ESPN across the continent.



Prior to tip-off, global superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft (7:30pm ET/2:30am CAT), and Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.



Payson, Utah, native and Grammy Award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the US national anthem and Juno Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.



Utah singing group The Bonner Family will perform the US national anthem before the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will be played on February 17 at 9pm ET (4am CAT) on beIN Sports, Canal+ and ESPN.

As previously announced, the group will also perform the US national anthem and the Black national anthem: “Lift Every Voice,” at the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, which will tip off on February 18 at 4pm ET on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association.