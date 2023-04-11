Buhari’s eight month sickness was a setback — Adesina

The sickness that kept President Muhammadu Buhari away from the country for eight months in 2017 has been identified as a setback for his administration.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this on Monday on Channels TV.

Adesina, who spoke on the TV station’s programme: “Politics Today,” when asked whether the sickness was a setback, said: “It should be because when he fell sick in January 2017, he came back in March (and) went again in April and didn’t come back till August 19.

“About all, eight months.

“That sickness took eight months of his time in the office.

“Of course, nobody would like that.

“But what we are glad about is that he came whole, sound and better than he went.”