Buhari: Nigerians can be very impatient, opposes call for Restructuring

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigerians as very impatient when it comes to improving their conditions.

Buhari said the impatience fails to take into consideration the resources and capabilities surrounding the changes they are after.

The President said this in his New Year message to Nigerians while speaking on the clamour for Restructuring.

He said what he has since discovered was that nothing is wrong with the structure of the country but rather the process.

Buhari then restated his opposition to the call for the Restructuring of Nigeria.

He said in the address: “In respect of political developments, I have kept a close watch on the on-going debate about “Restructuring”. No human law or edifice is perfect. Whatever structure we develop must periodically be perfected according to changing circumstances and the country’s socio-economic developments. We Nigerians can be very impatient and want to improve our conditions faster than may be possible considering our resources and capabilities. When all the aggregates of nationwide opinions are considered, my firm view is that our problems are more to do with process than structure.

“We tried the Parliamentary system: we jettisoned it. Now there are shrill cries for a return to the Parliamentary structure. In older democracies these systems took centuries to evolve so we cannot expect a copied system to fit neatly our purposes. We must give a long period of trial and improvement before the system we have adopted is anywhere near fit for purpose.

“However, there is a strong case for a closer look at the cost of government and for the public services long used to extravagance, waste and corruption to change for the better. I assure you that government is ever receptive to ideas which will improve governance and contribute to the country’s peace and stability.”