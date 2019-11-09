The Editor-in-Chief of PM News, Bayo Onanuga, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to make use of the country’s roads when he can to know their state.

Onanuga said this in response to the claim by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, that Nigerians roads are not so bad.

Writing on his Facebook page, the former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria said he was at a loss as to why Fashola, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, made the claim.

He said all that Fashola needed to do was to take trips by road and send cameramen out for footages.

He said all Ministers should also be barred from air trips in the next one year so they could give a correct assessment of the state of Nigerian roads.

Onanuga, who was the Chairman of the Third Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers on October 4, 2019, wrote: “Minister of Works Raji Fashola predicted rightly that his claim that Nigerian roads ‘are not so bad’, will hit the headlines. I am at a loss as to why he made the claim in the first instance and further puzzled whether our hardworking minister travels on the roads that he is supposed to take care of.

“I will suggest that Fashola should make his phone number and email available to Nigerians: he will be shocked how he will be inundated by complaints about the parlous state of our many critical roads in all the geographical zones.

“Travelling from Lagos to Abuja for instance is hell. Fashola should ask NTA cameramen to follow the route, to and fro and he will be palpably shocked.

“Minna to Abuja is so close. Let Fashola and his officials go on a visit to IBB and Abdulsalami at the Hill Top. Ore-Benin has gone bad again. People are complaining everyday and everywhere about the poor state of the roads.

“I am from Ijebu-Ode, just 100kms from Lagos. In almost one year, I have not been to my town, because going from Lekki is now unthinkable because of the bad roads, even from Lekki to Epe. Epe to Ijebu-Ode is horrible. Epe to Ketu is equally horrible and Ketu to Omu-Ijebu-Ode is bad. Worst of all, If I decided to go through Ketu-Itoikin-Ijebu-Ode, I will need to buy a new car. All these roads are, unfortunately, Federal Roads.

“Buhari should order his ministers to stop flying within Nigeria for one year. He himself should routinely endeavour to use the roads, to really understand the dilapidation of the roads and why the N260b capital budget for 2020 is simply laughable.”