Buhari, governors, ministers, others should reveal their running cost, salaries – Sen. Sani

The representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, on Saturday said it was now time for Nigerians to demand to know what President Muhammadu Buhari, State Governors, Ministers and others earn as salary and allowances.

Speaking in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as Guest Speaker at the 5th Olalekan Olomide Platform for Development, held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists secretariat Iyaganku, Ibadan, Sani said the revelation should also cover all those working in the Presidential Villa.

He said since Nigerians now know what senators earn based on his revelation, they should now turn in their direction got the lead.

He said: “Now that Nigerians have known the salary and allowances of senators, they (Nigerians) should request from the Presidency the running cost of the Aso Rock Villa.

“Nigerians should now demand for what the President collects, what the Chief of Staff collects, what the SGF collects, the Ministers and the running cost.

“Now that you have known how much we earn, it is important for Nigerians to ask the President what is the running cost of the Villa.

“The Ministers, Special Advisers, GMDs should also be ask how much they earn.

“Now that you have known how much we senators earn, leave us alone and ask other political office holders how much they too earn.

“I revealed how much we earn to remove secrecy.

“Ask your governors how much they collect as salary.

“We need to now ask members of the various state Houses of Assemblies how much is their salary and the commissioners how much is their running cost monthly.”