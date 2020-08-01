President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Olumide Akpata on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The President, in a statement by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, wished Akpata every success in the new position of leading Nigerian lawyers to chart a path of professional development and fulfillment.

According to Buhari, as a lawyer for over two decades, who has held several strategic positions in the association, Akpata’s vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and engaging with government at different levels will greatly benefit the Bar and indeed all Nigerians.

The President stated that Nigerians looked up to lawyers as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

He assured the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in addressing the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country in general.