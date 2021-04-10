President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and members of his family on the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother, Hajiya Fatima Mallum Yuram.

In a statement by Buhari’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, the President prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Hajiya Yuram , who was an embodiment of peace and motherhood, living a remarkable life of humility until she passed on at the age of 102.

President Buhari urged the family members and other well-wishers to treasure Hajiya Yuram’s memory by upholding the strong bond of kindness and unity within the family and community.