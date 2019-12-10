President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Muhammed Nami as new Federal Inland Revenue Service Chairman. The Buhari request to the Senate was sequel to the non reappointment of former FIRS boss, Babatunde Fowler, for a second term. Buhari in the letter dated December 9, said: “In pursuant to section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment Act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under listed names of nominees as the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).”Other members are James Yakwen Ayuba (North Central),Ado Danjuma (North West), Adam Mohammed (North East), Ikeme Osakwe (South East), Adewale Ogunyomade (South West) and While Aibangbee (South South).Representative of government agencies are Ladidi Mohammed (Attorney-General of the Federation), Godwin Emefiele (Central Bank of Nigeria), Fatima Hayatu (Ministry of Finance) , Maagbe Adaa (Revenue Mobilization Allocation Fiscal Commission), Umar Ajiya (Nigerian National Petroleum Coloration) and T.M. Isah (Nigeria Customs Service).