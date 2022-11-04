Breaking: Wike increases political aides to 200,000

Rivers State Governor Nyesome Wike has increased the number of his newly appointed special Assistants on political units to 200, 000.

While inaugurating the last batch of the 100,000 appointees at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area Friday, Wike said he decided to increase the number of aides to accommodate more people, who had shown willingness to work for him.

The Governor, who said the gesture was part of the infrastructure he promised the State, asked local government chairmen to return to their domains and identify more people for appointments.





