West Ham have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini, the club have confirmed.

The decision from the club board comes hours after the Hammers’ latest defeat to Leicester City at the London Stadium.

The east London club fell to a 2-1 defeat despite Leicester making nine changes to their regular starting XI.

The result leaves them sat just one point above the relegation zone.

A statement from co-chairman David Sullivan read: “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

“However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the Club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

The Chilean signed a three-year deal in May 2018, presiding over three transfer windows where the club twice broke their transfer record on Felipe Anderson in 2018 and Sebastien Haller last summer.