Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, was on Sunday surprised with a birthday bash in South Africa.

The eminent businessman turned 59 on Sunday (today).

Kalu and his wife, Ifunanya, have been in South Africa since Thursday on a business trip.

However on Sunday morning, his aides, friends and some hotel staff knocked on his door, with one of them saying: “Room Service.”

Kalu, who was just putting on his t-shirt in the hotel in Johannesburg, opened the door to a loud shout of: “Happy birthday.”

He looked shocked.

On the Room Service tray was a cake, drinks and other things to eat.

Kalu was assisted by his wife to cut the birthday.

Among those present were Chief Daniel Okeke, Prince Flavian Enwezoh, Prince Kunle Oyewumi and Ugochi Okoroafor.