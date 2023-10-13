Breaking: Video: Davido, Chioma leave hospital with twins in Bentley + Photos

Nigeria’s pop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has left the hospital with his wife, Chioma, and their twins.

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

Recollect that The Eagle Online had reported that Davido and Chioma had earlier in the week welcomed the twins.

However, Davido set doubts in the minds of some when he said they were reposting old photographs.

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

However, a trending video on Friday confirmed that Davido and Chioma now have a set of twins.

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

In the video, obviously shot by Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, Chioma was seen being wheeled in a wheelchair out of the hospital clutching the twins while Davido was by the side urging her on.

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

The video was shot at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, United States of America.

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

The voice of the senior Adeleke, a highly successful businessman and CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited, was then heard saying: “We are getting out of Northside Hospital.

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

“This is our mummy.

“And this is our daddy.

“Grandpa is the photographer.

“Hello Atlanta, hello world.

“We are having our first car ride in grandpa’s car.

“Our first ride is a Bentley.

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

“Hello, hello.

“Oya come on in.”

Davido and Chioma with twins in Atlanta

The twins were then taken into the back of the car that already had car seats for babies.