Breaking: Tinubu sacks all Service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement released Monday by Willie Bassey, Director, Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

According to the statement, the President has approved appointment of the Officers:

Mallam Nuhu RibaduNational Security Adviser

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa – Chief of Defence Staff

Maj. T. A Lagbaja – Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admirral E. A OgallaChief of Naval Staff

AVM H.B Abubakar – Chief of Air Staff

