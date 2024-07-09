BREAKING: Tinubu creates Federal Ministry of Livestock Development

President Bola Tinubu has announced the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

Tinubu announced this on Tuesday while inaugurating the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee.

However, President Tinubu did not disclose the name of the Minister for the new ministry as it is expected that he has to forward the name to the Senate for screening and confirmation if it’s a new nominee.

Present at the Inauguration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja were the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, amongst cabinet members.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu on September 15, 2023 approved the establishment of the Presidential Committee dedicated to the reform of the livestock industry and the provision of long-term solutions to recurring clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

The setting up of the committee was a sequel to the submission of a report from the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria.

It was learnt that the committee is mandated to provide sector-focused solutions to address the age-long farmers-herders crisis.

On September 14, 2023, the National Livestock Reforms Committee recommended that Tinubu create a “Ministry of Livestock Resources” to, among other deliverables, reduce the decades-long gory conflict between farmers and nomadic cattle herders nationwide.

Former Kano State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this to State House Correspondents shortly after he led the committee in an audience with the President at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

It formed part of 21 recommendations captured in a document submitted to the President to enhance the Federal Government’s holistic response to the lingering cases of bloodshed.

The document spelt details of the proposed solutions where the committee advocated a reform agenda examining conflict mitigation and resource management.

It said: “This agenda should include the establishment and resuscitation of grazing reserves as suggested by many experts and well-meaning Nigerians and other methods of land utilisation.

“Create the Ministry of Livestock Resources in line with practice in many other West African countries.

“In the alternative, Federal and State Governments should expand the scope of existing Departments of Livestock Production to address the broader needs of the industry.”

