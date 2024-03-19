Breaking: Those who killed 16 soldiers in Delta may be foreigners — Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said those involved in the killing of soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State may be foreigners.

On March 14, some armed men killed 16 personnel of the Nigerian Army during a peace mission in the community.

The community is located in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, Akpabio opined that those who killed the soldiers may be mercenaries.

According to him: “We are not at war.

“I don’t think they are from the Niger Delta.

“They may be mercenaries.”

The Senate in its resolution demanded a full investigation into the killing of the four Officers and 12 Soldiers and make the culprits to face full wrath of law.

The Senate’s decision was sequel to the motion sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, who expressed dissatisfaction with the killing.

Yar’Adua, while leading debate on the motion, lamented that understaffing of the Nigeria Police has forced the military to take over internal policing duties.

He recalled that the Defence Headquarters reported in August 2023 the loss of 36 military personnel in Niger State, underscoring the persistent challenges faced by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in carrying out their duties.

The Red Chamber further called on the Federal Government to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book, just as it observed a minute’s silence in the honour of those killed.

The lawmakers also called for the recruitment of more policemen so that the military would not be dragged into civil matters.