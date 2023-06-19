Breaking: Sultan of Sokoto declares Eid-il Adha day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared June 28, 2023 as Eid-il Adha 1444 AH.

The President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs made the declaration through the Sultanate Council.

In the announcement on Sunday night on the official Twitter page of the National Moon Sighting Committee, Sultan Abubakar said: “The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 19/June/2023 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

“Accordingly Wednesday 28/June/2023 will be the day of Eidul Adha 1444 AH. His Eminence The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, wishes the entire Muslim Ummah happy Eidul Adha Mubarak in advance.”

Saudi Arabia authorities had earlier on Sunday announced next week Tuesday as Arafat Day.

The announcement followed the sighting of the Dhul Al Hijjah crescent moon in the Kingdom, indicating June 19 as Dhul Hijjah 1, June 27 as Dhul Hijjah 9-Arafat Day and June 28, Dhul Hijjah 10, as Eid-el-Adah.

The moon was sighted in the city of Tumair on Sunday.

June 18 marked the 29th day of Dhul Qadah in the Islamic calendar, with scholars and worshippers across the world gathering to spot the crescent moon that marks the start of Dhul Hijjah.

Saudi Arabia had previously called for Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon that could signal the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023.

The Kingdom’s Supreme Council said that any person who sees the crescent moon, either with binoculars or with the naked eye, should contact the appropriate authorities at their nearest agency.

Dates for the Islamic holiday in countries around the world have been announced as moon-sighting committees gather to make official announcements.